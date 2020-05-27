Friday, May 29, 2020
Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] is -28.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin
Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] gained 0.72% on the last trading session, reaching $12.65 price per share at the time. Owl Rock Capital Corporation represents 393.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.90 billion with the latest information. ORCC stock price has been found in the range of $12.61 to $12.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, ORCC reached a trading volume of 1466428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $13.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for ORCC stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, ORCC shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.55% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.83, while it was recorded at 12.60 for the last single week of trading, and 15.37 for the last 200 days.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +69.38 and a Gross Margin at +91.44. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +69.10.

Return on Total Capital for ORCC is now 6.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.83. Additionally, ORCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.70.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]

There are presently around $1,622 million, or 33.50% of ORCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCC stocks are: REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA with ownership of 43,960,361, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND E, holding 29,185,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.57 million in ORCC stocks shares; and STRS OHIO, currently with $92.54 million in ORCC stock with ownership of nearly 2.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC] by around 66,068,519 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,134,093 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 59,898,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,100,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,260,114 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 519,214 shares during the same period.

Popular Category