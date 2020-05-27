National Securities slashes price target on Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] – find out why.

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] traded at a high on 05/26/20, posting a 4.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.11. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1782748 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Digital Turbine Inc. stands at 4.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.69%.

The market cap for APPS stock reached $531.33 million, with 85.88 million shares outstanding and 83.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, APPS reached a trading volume of 1782748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has APPS stock performed recently?

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.15.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of -$26,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Turbine Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

There are presently around $273 million, or 63.40% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,338,149, which is approximately -0.815% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,242,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.69 million in APPS stocks shares; and GREENHAVEN ROAD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $15.18 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly 7.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 14,104,997 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,374,895 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,466,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,946,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,432,680 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,926,057 shares during the same period.