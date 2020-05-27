M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] is -36.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE: MTB] traded at a high on 05/26/20, posting a 10.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $107.86. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1267440 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of M&T Bank Corporation stands at 4.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.76%.

The market cap for MTB stock reached $13.99 billion, with 129.70 million shares outstanding and 127.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, MTB reached a trading volume of 1267440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTB shares is $122.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for M&T Bank Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for M&T Bank Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for M&T Bank Corporation is set at 5.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 100.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.59.

How has MTB stock performed recently?

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.71. With this latest performance, MTB shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.50, while it was recorded at 98.06 for the last single week of trading, and 144.20 for the last 200 days.

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.59. M&T Bank Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.97.

Return on Total Capital for MTB is now 9.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.95. Additionally, MTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] managed to generate an average of $107,970 per employee.

Earnings analysis for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, M&T Bank Corporation posted 3.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.69/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for M&T Bank Corporation go to -8.57%.

Insider trade positions for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]

There are presently around $10,598 million, or 85.20% of MTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,474,729, which is approximately 2.328% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,375,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in MTB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $698.11 million in MTB stock with ownership of nearly 14.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in M&T Bank Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE:MTB] by around 6,049,295 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 6,097,702 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 95,965,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,112,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTB stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,080,161 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 1,755,335 shares during the same period.