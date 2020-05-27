Friday, May 29, 2020
Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans
Schrodinger Inc. [NASDAQ: SDGR] loss -0.16% or -0.11 points to close at $69.06 with a heavy trading volume of 1141739 shares. It opened the trading session at $74.05, the shares rose to $75.60 and dropped to $66.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, SDGR reached to a volume of 1141739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDGR shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Schrodinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Schrodinger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on SDGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schrodinger Inc. is set at 5.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.25.

Trading performance analysis for SDGR stock

Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.95.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.36 for Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.45, while it was recorded at 66.95 for the last single week of trading.

Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.26 and a Gross Margin at +54.20. Schrodinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.72.

Return on Total Capital for SDGR is now -38.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.92. Additionally, SDGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 182.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 132.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR] managed to generate an average of -$62,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Schrodinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Schrodinger Inc. [SDGR]

There are presently around $1,529 million, or 59.20% of SDGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDGR stocks are: BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 6,981,665, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.00% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 1,601,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.74 million in SDGR stocks shares; and DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), currently with $93.11 million in SDGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schrodinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Schrodinger Inc. [NASDAQ:SDGR] by around 22,102,330 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,102,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDGR stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,102,330 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

