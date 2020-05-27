Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Appian Corporation [APPN] – find out why.

Appian Corporation [NASDAQ: APPN] jumped around 0.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $62.44 at the close of the session, up 0.64%. Appian Corporation stock is now 63.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APPN Stock saw the intraday high of $64.72 and lowest of $62.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.69, which means current price is +114.79% above from all time high which was touched on 05/26/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, APPN reached a trading volume of 1088406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Appian Corporation [APPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPN shares is $39.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Appian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Appian Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on APPN stock. On May 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for APPN shares from 30 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Appian Corporation is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

How has APPN stock performed recently?

Appian Corporation [APPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.03. With this latest performance, APPN shares gained by 47.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.37 for Appian Corporation [APPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.29, while it was recorded at 59.99 for the last single week of trading, and 46.44 for the last 200 days.

Appian Corporation [APPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Appian Corporation [APPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.38 and a Gross Margin at +62.13. Appian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.48.

Return on Total Capital for APPN is now -30.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Appian Corporation [APPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.37. Additionally, APPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Appian Corporation [APPN] managed to generate an average of -$49,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Appian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Appian Corporation [APPN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Appian Corporation posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPN.

Insider trade positions for Appian Corporation [APPN]

There are presently around $1,728 million, or 82.60% of APPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPN stocks are: ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 7,589,473, which is approximately 2.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,563,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.06 million in APPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $194.99 million in APPN stock with ownership of nearly 3.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Appian Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Appian Corporation [NASDAQ:APPN] by around 1,332,301 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 2,396,433 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 24,126,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,855,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 659,964 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 511,873 shares during the same period.