Friday, May 29, 2020
Morgan Stanley lifts International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Annabelle Farmer
International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] gained 2.85% or 3.37 points to close at $121.76 with a heavy trading volume of 5436495 shares. It opened the trading session at $121.30, the shares rose to $122.62 and dropped to $121.0101, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBM points out that the company has recorded -9.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, IBM reached to a volume of 5436495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $127.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $155, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.10, while it was recorded at 120.19 for the last single week of trading, and 132.13 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.87. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 327.04. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $24,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Business Machines Corporation posted 3.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 3.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $61,010 million, or 59.00% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,947,436, which is approximately 3.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,052,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.35 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.45 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 986 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 41,091,882 shares. Additionally, 1,008 investors decreased positions by around 33,762,443 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 440,472,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,326,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,363,097 shares, while 207 institutional investors sold positions of 8,205,194 shares during the same period.

