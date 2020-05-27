MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] Stock trading around $3.50 per share: What’s Next?

MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] loss -0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $3.50 price per share at the time. MEI Pharma Inc. represents 106.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $358.26 million with the latest information. MEIP stock price has been found in the range of $3.50 to $3.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, MEIP reached a trading volume of 1880478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for MEI Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2018, representing the official price target for MEI Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.50 to $7, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MEIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEI Pharma Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for MEIP stock

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.05. With this latest performance, MEIP shares gained by 50.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.90 for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.00 for the last 200 days.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -940.90 and a Gross Margin at +13.27. MEI Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.20.

Return on Total Capital for MEIP is now -94.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] managed to generate an average of -$420,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.MEI Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MEI Pharma Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEI Pharma Inc. go to -0.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]

There are presently around $249 million, or 68.80% of MEIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEIP stocks are: VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 9,784,422, which is approximately -3.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 8,533,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.95 million in MEIP stocks shares; and MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $21.94 million in MEIP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEI Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP] by around 5,962,003 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 5,461,626 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 59,426,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,850,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEIP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,539,026 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,513,359 shares during the same period.