Market cap of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] reaches 46.50B – now what?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] loss -4.13% or -7.06 points to close at $164.00 with a heavy trading volume of 6677564 shares. It opened the trading session at $169.10, the shares rose to $169.69 and dropped to $163.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZM points out that the company has recorded 134.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -168.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.15M shares, ZM reached to a volume of 6677564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $121.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZM stock. On April 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZM shares from 95 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 9.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 408.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for ZM stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.64, while it was recorded at 171.25 for the last single week of trading, and 96.86 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.04 and a Gross Margin at +81.47. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.69. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $8,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 32.53%.