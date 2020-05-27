Friday, May 29, 2020
Market cap of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] reaches 8.52M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin
Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WISA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.85%. Over the last 12 months, WISA stock dropped by -90.54%.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.52 million, with 1.17 million shares outstanding and 2.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 201.38K shares, WISA stock reached a trading volume of 1154991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

WISA Stock Performance Analysis:

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.85. With this latest performance, WISA shares gained by 7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 11.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -669.93 and a Gross Margin at -4.26. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -722.57.

Return on Total Capital for WISA is now -452.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -488.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -488.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -250.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] managed to generate an average of -$267,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

WISA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. posted -3.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISA.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.30% of WISA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: WALDRON PRIVATE WEALTH LLC with ownership of 88,028, which is approximately 1900.182% of the company’s market cap and around 43.27% of the total institutional ownership; INGALLS & SNYDER LLC, holding 6,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.02 million in WISA stocks shares; and PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., currently with $0.01 million in WISA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WISA] by around 91,965 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,548 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 13,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,252 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,548 shares during the same period.

Popular Category