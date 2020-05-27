Market cap of PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] reaches 164.21M – now what?

PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE: AGS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.70% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.77%. Over the last 12 months, AGS stock dropped by -76.46%. The average equity rating for AGS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $164.21 million, with 35.54 million shares outstanding and 35.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 950.96K shares, AGS stock reached a trading volume of 1145799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PlayAGS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for PlayAGS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $18, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on AGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PlayAGS Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

AGS Stock Performance Analysis:

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.77. With this latest performance, AGS shares gained by 48.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.18 for PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 8.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PlayAGS Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.06 and a Gross Margin at +41.60. PlayAGS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.86.

Return on Total Capital for AGS is now 4.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 402.28. Additionally, AGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 396.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] managed to generate an average of -$15,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.PlayAGS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

AGS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PlayAGS Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGS.

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $146 million, or 90.20% of AGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGS stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 8,208,076, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 3,649,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.16 million in AGS stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $16.45 million in AGS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PlayAGS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE:AGS] by around 5,634,843 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 9,140,040 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,309,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,084,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,222,897 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,008,151 shares during the same period.