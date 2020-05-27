Friday, May 29, 2020
Market cap of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] reaches 34.13M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford
Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE: PACD] price plunged by -3.32 percent to reach at -$0.02. A sum of 3552479 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.02M shares. Pacific Drilling S.A. shares reached a high of $0.48 and dropped to a low of $0.437 until finishing in the latest session at $0.44.

The average equity rating for PACD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pacific Drilling S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Drilling S.A. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

PACD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, PACD shares dropped by -16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5203, while it was recorded at 0.4518 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6233 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Drilling S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.00 and a Gross Margin at -83.34. Pacific Drilling S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -242.18.

Return on Total Capital for PACD is now -9.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.46. Additionally, PACD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] managed to generate an average of -$729,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Pacific Drilling S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

PACD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Drilling S.A. posted -1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Drilling S.A. go to 32.10%.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28 million, or 91.30% of PACD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACD stocks are: STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 19,986,519, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; LASRY MARC, holding 19,259,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.76 million in PACD stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $3.37 million in PACD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE:PACD] by around 771,408 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,823,522 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 58,000,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,595,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 634,208 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 474,456 shares during the same period.

