Market cap of Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] reaches 1.03B – now what?

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.89%. Over the last 12 months, CLNY stock dropped by -59.77%. The average equity rating for CLNY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.03 billion, with 479.11 million shares outstanding and 470.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.86M shares, CLNY stock reached a trading volume of 6707756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Capital Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

CLNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.89. With this latest performance, CLNY shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.10 for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 1.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colony Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.33 and a Gross Margin at +25.06. Colony Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.18.

Return on Total Capital for CLNY is now -1.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.44. Additionally, CLNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] managed to generate an average of -$6,385,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

CLNY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colony Capital Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNY.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $683 million, or 80.50% of CLNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,171,915, which is approximately 0.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 49,687,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.94 million in CLNY stocks shares; and CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, currently with $60.01 million in CLNY stock with ownership of nearly 4.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colony Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY] by around 35,326,335 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 45,762,036 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 300,514,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,603,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNY stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,919,259 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 16,065,976 shares during the same period.