Market cap of CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] reaches 15.17M – now what?

CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] price surged by 13.20 percent to reach at $0.05. A sum of 9419046 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.51M shares. CHF Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $0.427 and dropped to a low of $0.368 until finishing in the latest session at $0.40.

The average equity rating for CHFS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CHF Solutions Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

CHFS Stock Performance Analysis:

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.82. With this latest performance, CHFS shares dropped by -6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.21 for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3986, while it was recorded at 0.3559 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9873 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CHF Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.54 and a Gross Margin at +51.73. CHF Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -328.69.

Return on Total Capital for CHFS is now -432.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -442.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -251.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.46. Additionally, CHFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] managed to generate an average of -$274,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.CHF Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

CHFS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CHF Solutions Inc. posted -138/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -126/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHFS.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.50% of CHFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHFS stocks are: SEARLE & CO. with ownership of 110,000, which is approximately 633.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 61,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.02 million in CHFS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.02 million in CHFS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CHF Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS] by around 302,922 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 303,962 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 267,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHFS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 180,638 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 139,718 shares during the same period.