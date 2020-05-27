Friday, May 29, 2020
Market cap of Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] reaches 11.62B – now what?

By Misty Lee
Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: LNT] gained 1.14% or 0.53 points to close at $46.91 with a heavy trading volume of 1059286 shares. It opened the trading session at $47.14, the shares rose to $47.70 and dropped to $46.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LNT points out that the company has recorded -12.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, LNT reached to a volume of 1059286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNT shares is $56.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Alliant Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Alliant Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $58, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on LNT stock. On June 26, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LNT shares from 50 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliant Energy Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for LNT stock

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, LNT shares dropped by -6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.50 for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.99, while it was recorded at 46.46 for the last single week of trading, and 52.62 for the last 200 days.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32 and a Gross Margin at +24.36. Alliant Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Total Capital for LNT is now 6.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.06. Additionally, LNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] managed to generate an average of $157,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Alliant Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alliant Energy Corporation posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliant Energy Corporation go to 5.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]

There are presently around $8,694 million, or 76.40% of LNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,722,613, which is approximately 2.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,471,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in LNT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $628.16 million in LNT stock with ownership of nearly 3.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

240 institutional holders increased their position in Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:LNT] by around 14,398,059 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 15,697,356 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 157,350,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,445,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNT stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,539,830 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,031,127 shares during the same period.

