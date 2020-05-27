Market cap of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] reaches 23.59M – now what?

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALJJ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.61%. Over the last 12 months, ALJJ stock dropped by -68.19%.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.59 million, with 42.17 million shares outstanding and 19.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 173.54K shares, ALJJ stock reached a trading volume of 1247945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALJJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

ALJJ Stock Performance Analysis:

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, ALJJ shares gained by 12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALJJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5336, while it was recorded at 0.4909 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0829 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.60 and a Gross Margin at +17.40. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.50.

Return on Total Capital for ALJJ is now 3.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.02. Additionally, ALJJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] managed to generate an average of -$2,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.30% of ALJJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALJJ stocks are: COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 507,893, which is approximately -3.037% of the company’s market cap and around 21.90% of the total institutional ownership; MONARCH PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 356,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in ALJJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.16 million in ALJJ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALJJ] by around 40,959 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 65,039 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,247,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,353,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALJJ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,967 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,055 shares during the same period.