Market Analysts see Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] falling to $23. Time to buy?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [NYSE: PARR] traded at a high on 05/26/20, posting a 11.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.00. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1875710 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stands at 6.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.51%.

The market cap for PARR stock reached $499.23 million, with 53.15 million shares outstanding and 52.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 688.43K shares, PARR reached a trading volume of 1875710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]?

Cowen have made an estimate for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

How has PARR stock performed recently?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PARR shares gained by 42.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 8.56 for the last single week of trading, and 18.30 for the last 200 days.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.29 and a Gross Margin at +4.14. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.75.

Return on Total Capital for PARR is now 9.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 261.79. Additionally, PARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] managed to generate an average of $28,673 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.60.Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARR.

Insider trade positions for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]

There are presently around $394 million, or 93.40% of PARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARR stocks are: CHAI TRUST CO LLC with ownership of 13,046,376, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,458,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.94 million in PARR stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $22.03 million in PARR stock with ownership of nearly 11.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [NYSE:PARR] by around 4,455,893 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 5,099,722 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 39,432,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,988,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 676,864 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,014,886 shares during the same period.