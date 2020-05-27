Market Analysts see Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLXN] loss -0.82% or -0.08 points to close at $9.69 with a heavy trading volume of 1493084 shares. It opened the trading session at $10.10, the shares rose to $10.48 and dropped to $9.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLXN points out that the company has recorded -42.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -93.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 927.01K shares, FLXN reached to a volume of 1493084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56.

Trading performance analysis for FLXN stock

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, FLXN shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.22 for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.70, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 14.14 for the last 200 days.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.78 and a Gross Margin at +86.35. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.29.

Return on Total Capital for FLXN is now -60.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -332.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.36. Additionally, FLXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] managed to generate an average of -$520,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]

There are presently around $323 million, or 96.80% of FLXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLXN stocks are: MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 4,239,469, which is approximately -14.057% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,970,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.02 million in FLXN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $24.53 million in FLXN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLXN] by around 4,165,077 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,028,470 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 24,843,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,036,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLXN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,934,002 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,622,222 shares during the same period.