Market Analysts see Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH] falling to $26. Time to buy?

Arch Coal Inc. [NYSE: ARCH] closed the trading session at $33.51 on 05/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.48, while the highest price level was $34.50. The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.29 percent and weekly performance of 8.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 571.28K shares, ARCH reached to a volume of 1052013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCH shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arch Coal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $70 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Arch Coal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ARCH stock. On November 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ARCH shares from 118 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Coal Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.02.

ARCH stock trade performance evaluation

Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.83. With this latest performance, ARCH shares gained by 42.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.40, while it was recorded at 32.62 for the last single week of trading, and 59.82 for the last 200 days.

Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.05 and a Gross Margin at +12.24. Arch Coal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.24.

Return on Total Capital for ARCH is now 18.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.62. Additionally, ARCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH] managed to generate an average of $63,189 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Arch Coal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arch Coal Inc. posted 3.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCH.

Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $563 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCH stocks are: INVESCO SENIOR SECURED MANAGEMENT INC /ADV with ownership of 2,137,447, which is approximately -32.484% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,451,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.12 million in ARCH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $33.79 million in ARCH stock with ownership of nearly -8.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Coal Inc. [NYSE:ARCH] by around 2,979,521 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 4,940,675 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 9,782,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,702,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 995,703 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,891,491 shares during the same period.