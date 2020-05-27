Friday, May 29, 2020
Macquarie slashes price target on Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] – find out why.

By Edison Baldwin
Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EVRI] gained 4.05% on the last trading session, reaching $5.91 price per share at the time. Everi Holdings Inc. represents 75.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $494.73 million with the latest information. EVRI stock price has been found in the range of $5.8722 to $6.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, EVRI reached a trading volume of 2863403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]:

Macquarie have made an estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Everi Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on EVRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everi Holdings Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46.

Trading performance analysis for EVRI stock

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.11. With this latest performance, EVRI shares gained by 38.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 9.25 for the last 200 days.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Everi Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.05.

Return on Total Capital for EVRI is now 8.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,081.07. Additionally, EVRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,070.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] managed to generate an average of $11,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Everi Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Everi Holdings Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Everi Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]

There are presently around $451 million, or 89.80% of EVRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRI stocks are: EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 6,451,376, which is approximately 3.426% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,205,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.25 million in EVRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.09 million in EVRI stock with ownership of nearly 8.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Everi Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI] by around 19,001,132 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 22,073,489 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 38,282,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,357,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,366,062 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 9,447,265 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBrookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] is -42.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleMarket cap of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [CLI] reaches 1.39B – now what?

