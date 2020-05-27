Keefe Bruyette lifts CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CenterState Bank Corporation [NASDAQ: CSFL] surged by $1.63 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.97 during the day while it closed the day at $15.63. CenterState Bank Corporation stock has also gained 9.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSFL stock has declined by -30.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.29% and lost -37.43% year-on date.

The market cap for CSFL stock reached $1.96 billion, with 124.80 million shares outstanding and 121.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 784.89K shares, CSFL reached a trading volume of 1087705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSFL shares is $22.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for CenterState Bank Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2020, representing the official price target for CenterState Bank Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on CSFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterState Bank Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSFL in the course of the last twelve months was 42.69.

CSFL stock trade performance evaluation

CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.53. With this latest performance, CSFL shares dropped by -0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.86 for CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.86, while it was recorded at 14.30 for the last single week of trading, and 21.88 for the last 200 days.

CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.71. CenterState Bank Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.49.

Return on Total Capital for CSFL is now 10.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.52. Additionally, CSFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL] managed to generate an average of $81,752 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CenterState Bank Corporation posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterState Bank Corporation go to 8.00%.

CenterState Bank Corporation [CSFL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,323 million, or 77.80% of CSFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,525,030, which is approximately 1.506% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,301,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.22 million in CSFL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $127.29 million in CSFL stock with ownership of nearly 1.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterState Bank Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in CenterState Bank Corporation [NASDAQ:CSFL] by around 10,005,696 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 12,719,721 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 71,739,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,464,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSFL stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,316,569 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,626,733 shares during the same period.