Friday, May 29, 2020
type here...
Industry

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] Is Currently 3.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Companies

Macquarie slashes price target on Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Everi Holdings Inc. gained 4.05% on the last trading session, reaching $5.91 price per share at the time. Everi Holdings Inc. represents 75.42...
Read more
Companies

Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF] is 2.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Acushnet Holdings Corp. closed the trading session at $33.33 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.07,...
Read more
Market

CubeSmart [CUBE] Stock trading around $25.25 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
CubeSmart gained 0.68% or 0.17 points to close at $25.25 with a heavy trading volume of 1279602 shares. It opened the trading session...
Read more
Market

PerkinElmer Inc. [PKI] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $105

Edison Baldwin - 0
PerkinElmer Inc. jumped around 2.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $100.02 at the close of the session, up 2.61%. PerkinElmer Inc....
Read more

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [NYSE: JELD] gained 3.83% or 0.54 points to close at $14.65 with a heavy trading volume of 1074412 shares. It opened the trading session at $15.02, the shares rose to $15.29 and dropped to $14.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JELD points out that the company has recorded -28.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -141.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 977.19K shares, JELD reached to a volume of 1074412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JELD shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JELD stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on JELD stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for JELD shares from 24 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for JELD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

Trading performance analysis for JELD stock

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, JELD shares gained by 50.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JELD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.88 for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.89, while it was recorded at 14.42 for the last single week of trading, and 18.18 for the last 200 days.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +20.11. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.47.

Return on Total Capital for JELD is now 9.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.62. Additionally, JELD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] managed to generate an average of $2,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JELD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. go to 11.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]

There are presently around $895 million, or 97.00% of JELD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JELD stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,966,895, which is approximately 12.418% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,934,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.85 million in JELD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $89.23 million in JELD stock with ownership of nearly 4.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [NYSE:JELD] by around 9,220,006 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 7,854,497 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 46,371,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,446,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JELD stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,589,356 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,625,744 shares during the same period.

Previous articleR1 RCM Inc. [RCM] fell -19.88% so far this year. What now?
Next articleMPLX LP [MPLX] Revenue clocked in at $7.80 billion, down -23.13% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] falling to $45. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Highwoods Properties Inc. price surged by 2.18 percent to reach at $0.81. A sum of 1160304 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

BMO Capital Markets lifts Brunswick Corporation [BC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Brunswick Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 86.24B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CVS Health Corporation gained 2.06% or 1.33 points to close at $65.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7035174 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

JP Morgan Downgrade Fastenal Company [FAST]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Fastenal Company closed the trading session at $40.54 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.325, while...
Read more
Market

Citigroup slashes price target on CarGurus Inc. [CARG] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CarGurus Inc. jumped around 0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.64 at the close of the session, up 2.07%. CarGurus Inc....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category