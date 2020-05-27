Hibbett Sports Inc. [HIBB] fell -33.24% so far this year. What now?

Hibbett Sports Inc. [NASDAQ: HIBB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.16%. Over the last 12 months, HIBB stock dropped by -21.87%. The one-year Hibbett Sports Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -29.1. The average equity rating for HIBB stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $322.04 million, with 17.20 million shares outstanding and 16.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 557.19K shares, HIBB stock reached a trading volume of 1343331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hibbett Sports Inc. [HIBB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIBB shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIBB stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Hibbett Sports Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $20 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Hibbett Sports Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $27, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on HIBB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hibbett Sports Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIBB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIBB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HIBB Stock Performance Analysis:

Hibbett Sports Inc. [HIBB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.16. With this latest performance, HIBB shares gained by 31.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIBB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for Hibbett Sports Inc. [HIBB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.34, while it was recorded at 18.30 for the last single week of trading, and 20.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hibbett Sports Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hibbett Sports Inc. [HIBB] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +29.89. Hibbett Sports Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.31.

Return on Total Capital for HIBB is now 11.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hibbett Sports Inc. [HIBB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.19. Additionally, HIBB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hibbett Sports Inc. [HIBB] managed to generate an average of $2,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 131.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.Hibbett Sports Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

HIBB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hibbett Sports Inc. posted 1.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIBB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hibbett Sports Inc. go to 14.50%.

Hibbett Sports Inc. [HIBB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $439 million, or 95.00% of HIBB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIBB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,767,618, which is approximately -4.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,775,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.61 million in HIBB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $28.37 million in HIBB stock with ownership of nearly -1.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hibbett Sports Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Hibbett Sports Inc. [NASDAQ:HIBB] by around 3,550,909 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 4,540,387 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 14,443,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,534,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIBB stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,928,017 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,902,697 shares during the same period.