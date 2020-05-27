Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] fell -6.32% so far this year. What now?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] closed the trading session at $31.26 on 05/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.155, while the highest price level was $31.92. The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.32 percent and weekly performance of 0.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, HR reached to a volume of 1140775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $31.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. On December 12, 2019, analysts increased their price target for HR shares from 34 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

HR stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.49 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.99, while it was recorded at 30.76 for the last single week of trading, and 32.68 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.18 and a Gross Margin at +23.24. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for HR is now 0.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.19. Additionally, HR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] managed to generate an average of $124,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,997 million, or 98.10% of HR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,006,580, which is approximately 1.602% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,092,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $581.76 million in HR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $229.21 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 2.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 11,737,830 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 9,053,863 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 110,378,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,170,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,956,702 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,309,855 shares during the same period.