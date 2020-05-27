Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] Stock trading around $15.15 per share: What’s Next?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HA] jumped around 1.77 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.15 at the close of the session, up 13.23%. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock is now -48.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HA Stock saw the intraday high of $15.33 and lowest of $14.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.34, which means current price is +100.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, HA reached a trading volume of 1367418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on HA stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HA shares from 29 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.66.

How has HA stock performed recently?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.82. With this latest performance, HA shares gained by 32.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.44 for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.66, while it was recorded at 13.50 for the last single week of trading, and 23.31 for the last 200 days.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.40 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.92.

Return on Total Capital for HA is now 15.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.92. Additionally, HA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] managed to generate an average of $30,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. go to -6.15%.

Insider trade positions for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]

There are presently around $506 million, or 83.60% of HA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,886,070, which is approximately -2.482% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,881,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.31 million in HA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $48.53 million in HA stock with ownership of nearly 1.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HA] by around 5,078,017 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 10,291,557 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 22,423,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,793,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,354,821 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,349,289 shares during the same period.