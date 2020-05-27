Friday, May 29, 2020
Guggenheim slashes price target on Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans
Health Catalyst Inc. [NASDAQ: HCAT] closed the trading session at $27.43 on 05/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.8214, while the highest price level was $29.082. The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.95 percent and weekly performance of -3.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 869.97K shares, HCAT reached to a volume of 1036353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCAT shares is $41.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Health Catalyst Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Health Catalyst Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Health Catalyst Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38.

HCAT stock trade performance evaluation

Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.28. With this latest performance, HCAT shares gained by 4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.32% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.90, while it was recorded at 28.32 for the last single week of trading, and 32.12 for the last 200 days.

Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.12 and a Gross Margin at +45.50. Health Catalyst Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.79.

Return on Total Capital for HCAT is now -34.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.25. Additionally, HCAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] managed to generate an average of -$66,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Health Catalyst Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $774 million, or 73.30% of HCAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCAT stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 3,089,191, which is approximately -50% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XI, LP, holding 2,352,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.7 million in HCAT stocks shares; and NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, currently with $66.7 million in HCAT stock with ownership of nearly -20.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Health Catalyst Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Health Catalyst Inc. [NASDAQ:HCAT] by around 9,640,828 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 5,743,407 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 11,922,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,306,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCAT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,234,259 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 221,982 shares during the same period.

