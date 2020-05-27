Goldman Upgrade Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] gained 2.01% or 1.74 points to close at $88.33 with a heavy trading volume of 2476770 shares. It opened the trading session at $88.00, the shares rose to $89.60 and dropped to $87.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XLNX points out that the company has recorded -2.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, XLNX reached to a volume of 2476770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLNX shares is $95.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Xilinx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Xilinx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $106, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on XLNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xilinx Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for XLNX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for XLNX stock

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, XLNX shares dropped by -1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.16, while it was recorded at 87.70 for the last single week of trading, and 91.81 for the last 200 days.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.94 and a Gross Margin at +66.59. Xilinx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.06.

Return on Total Capital for XLNX is now 21.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.84. Additionally, XLNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.98.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Xilinx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xilinx Inc. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xilinx Inc. go to 7.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]

There are presently around $17,814 million, or 86.70% of XLNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XLNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,002,983, which is approximately 2.172% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,391,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in XLNX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.14 billion in XLNX stock with ownership of nearly 20.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

330 institutional holders increased their position in Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX] by around 29,126,777 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 28,422,565 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 148,184,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,733,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XLNX stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,528,651 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 6,296,843 shares during the same period.