Goldman lifts Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Columbia Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: CXP] jumped around 0.85 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.89 at the close of the session, up 7.06%. Columbia Property Trust Inc. stock is now -38.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CXP Stock saw the intraday high of $13.04 and lowest of $12.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.72, which means current price is +68.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, CXP reached a trading volume of 1570845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXP shares is $19.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Columbia Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CXP stock. On October 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CXP shares from 23 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

How has CXP stock performed recently?

Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.40. With this latest performance, CXP shares gained by 4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.21, while it was recorded at 12.24 for the last single week of trading, and 18.64 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +30.40. Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.45.

Return on Total Capital for CXP is now 0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.40. Additionally, CXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP] managed to generate an average of -$356,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Columbia Property Trust Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CXP.

Insider trade positions for Columbia Property Trust Inc. [CXP]

There are presently around $1,124 million, or 83.20% of CXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,122,433, which is approximately 1.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,932,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.5 million in CXP stocks shares; and CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $55.13 million in CXP stock with ownership of nearly 2.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Columbia Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Columbia Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:CXP] by around 11,590,224 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 11,498,767 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 70,238,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,327,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,853,379 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,206,311 shares during the same period.