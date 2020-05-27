Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] Revenue clocked in at $820.00 million, down -35.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Fulton Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: FULT] price surged by 7.30 percent to reach at $0.77. A sum of 1142526 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.49M shares. Fulton Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $11.4551 and dropped to a low of $11.05 until finishing in the latest session at $11.32.

The one-year FULT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.21. The average equity rating for FULT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FULT shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FULT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Fulton Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $18 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2018, representing the official price target for Fulton Financial Corporation stock. On January 02, 2018, analysts increased their price target for FULT shares from 18 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulton Financial Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.01.

FULT Stock Performance Analysis:

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, FULT shares gained by 8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.00, while it was recorded at 10.64 for the last single week of trading, and 15.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fulton Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.44. Fulton Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.73.

Return on Total Capital for FULT is now 6.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.04. Additionally, FULT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] managed to generate an average of $64,668 per employee.

FULT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fulton Financial Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FULT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulton Financial Corporation go to 8.00%.

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,129 million, or 66.70% of FULT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FULT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,455,928, which is approximately -1.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,303,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.0 million in FULT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $132.74 million in FULT stock with ownership of nearly -6.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulton Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Fulton Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:FULT] by around 2,915,478 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 7,125,662 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 96,935,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,976,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FULT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 300,275 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,195,629 shares during the same period.