FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] Stock trading around $3.67 per share: What’s Next?

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE: FSK] gained 8.26% on the last trading session, reaching $3.67 price per share at the time. FS KKR Capital Corp. represents 509.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.87 billion with the latest information. FSK stock price has been found in the range of $3.47 to $3.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, FSK reached a trading volume of 1780276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSK shares is $4.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for FS KKR Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2019, representing the official price target for FS KKR Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FS KKR Capital Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for FSK stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.88. With this latest performance, FSK shares gained by 12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.34 and a Gross Margin at +73.82. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.19.

Return on Total Capital for FSK is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.94. Additionally, FSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FS KKR Capital Corp. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FS KKR Capital Corp. go to -0.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

There are presently around $550 million, or 30.47% of FSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSK stocks are: BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 18,034,244, which is approximately 11.924% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, holding 17,781,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.28 million in FSK stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $31.67 million in FSK stock with ownership of nearly -2.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FS KKR Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK] by around 47,784,694 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 36,514,093 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 78,040,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,339,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSK stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,923,520 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 17,469,737 shares during the same period.