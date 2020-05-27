Friday, May 29, 2020
Finance

For SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX], Needham sees a rise to $5. What next?

By Misty Lee
0
0

SCYNEXIS Inc. [NASDAQ: SCYX] price plunged by -0.58 percent to reach at -$0.01. A sum of 1671545 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 993.13K shares. SCYNEXIS Inc. shares reached a high of $0.80 and dropped to a low of $0.761 until finishing in the latest session at $0.78.

The average equity rating for SCYX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX]:

Needham have made an estimate for SCYNEXIS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2018, representing the official price target for SCYNEXIS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on SCYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCYNEXIS Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1358.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

SCYX Stock Performance Analysis:

SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, SCYX shares dropped by -5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.16 for SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8296, while it was recorded at 0.7933 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9710 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SCYNEXIS Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -40430.58. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44388.43.

Return on Total Capital for SCYX is now -132.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.42. Additionally, SCYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] managed to generate an average of -$1,989,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.SCYNEXIS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

SCYX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SCYNEXIS Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -130.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCYX.

SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31 million, or 45.70% of SCYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCYX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 19,099,300, which is approximately 2.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAXTON CORP, holding 7,936,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.25 million in SCYX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.2 million in SCYX stock with ownership of nearly 0.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SCYNEXIS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in SCYNEXIS Inc. [NASDAQ:SCYX] by around 3,942,805 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,019,951 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 31,810,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,772,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCYX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,573,940 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,644,919 shares during the same period.

