For Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR], Credit Suisse sees a rise to $10.50. What next?

Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AMKR] traded at a high on 05/26/20, posting a 6.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.41. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1164684 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amkor Technology Inc. stands at 3.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.34%.

The market cap for AMKR stock reached $2.54 billion, with 240.92 million shares outstanding and 229.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, AMKR reached a trading volume of 1164684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMKR shares is $11.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMKR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amkor Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Amkor Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8.20 to $15, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on AMKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amkor Technology Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMKR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has AMKR stock performed recently?

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, AMKR shares gained by 10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.23 for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.93, while it was recorded at 10.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amkor Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amkor Technology Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amkor Technology Inc. go to 17.35%.

Insider trade positions for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]

There are presently around $919 million, or 39.00% of AMKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMKR stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 18,041,098, which is approximately -0.063% of the company’s market cap and around 36.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,984,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.94 million in AMKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $95.75 million in AMKR stock with ownership of nearly 12.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:AMKR] by around 12,485,109 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 14,118,441 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 67,035,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,638,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMKR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,318,612 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,503,833 shares during the same period.