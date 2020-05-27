For Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD], Northland Capital sees a rise to $52.50. What next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] price plunged by -3.59 percent to reach at -$1.98. A sum of 50704435 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 81.27M shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $56.08 and dropped to a low of $53.02 until finishing in the latest session at $53.19.

The one-year AMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.34. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $53.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $48 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $60, while Atlantic Equities kept a Overweight rating on AMD stock. On March 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 45 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 144.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.48, while it was recorded at 54.97 for the last single week of trading, and 42.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +42.62. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.75. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $29,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 35.56%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,563 million, or 76.60% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,023,973, which is approximately 3.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,635,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.56 billion in AMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.76 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -13.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 482 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 83,945,991 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 67,187,955 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 674,730,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,864,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,028,946 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 10,913,883 shares during the same period.