Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] Revenue clocked in at $935.10 million, down -35.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Federal Realty Investment Trust [NYSE: FRT] jumped around 4.99 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $83.48 at the close of the session, up 6.36%. Federal Realty Investment Trust stock is now -35.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FRT Stock saw the intraday high of $85.81 and lowest of $82.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 141.35, which means current price is +30.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 986.36K shares, FRT reached a trading volume of 1036455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRT shares is $99.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $97 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on FRT stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FRT shares from 135 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Federal Realty Investment Trust is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRT in the course of the last twelve months was 77.98.

How has FRT stock performed recently?

Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.91. With this latest performance, FRT shares gained by 20.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.91, while it was recorded at 79.77 for the last single week of trading, and 116.48 for the last 200 days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.57.

Return on Total Capital for FRT is now 4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.14. Additionally, FRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] managed to generate an average of $1,145,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Federal Realty Investment Trust posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Federal Realty Investment Trust go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT]

There are presently around $5,523 million, or 94.70% of FRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,383,034, which is approximately 3.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,374,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $578.82 million in FRT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $543.05 million in FRT stock with ownership of nearly 2.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Federal Realty Investment Trust [NYSE:FRT] by around 7,436,146 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 6,422,963 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 56,501,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,360,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 983,167 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,538,031 shares during the same period.