Friday, May 29, 2020
Evercore ISI slashes price target on The Macerich Company [MAC] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer
The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] jumped around 0.5 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.45 at the close of the session, up 7.19%. The Macerich Company stock is now -70.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAC Stock saw the intraday high of $7.55 and lowest of $7.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.40, which means current price is +64.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, MAC reached a trading volume of 10627087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Macerich Company [MAC]?

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $20, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on MAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05.

How has MAC stock performed recently?

The Macerich Company [MAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, MAC shares gained by 24.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 7.32 for the last single week of trading, and 20.58 for the last 200 days.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.92. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for MAC is now 0.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.67. Additionally, MAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Macerich Company [MAC] managed to generate an average of $145,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for The Macerich Company [MAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Macerich Company posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

Insider trade positions for The Macerich Company [MAC]

There are presently around $891 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD with ownership of 23,286,237, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,375,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.66 million in MAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $96.41 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

157 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 12,630,391 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 36,495,979 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 79,004,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,130,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,672,277 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,266,751 shares during the same period.

