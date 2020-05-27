Endologix Inc. [ELGX] moved up 13.14: Why It’s Important

Endologix Inc. [NASDAQ: ELGX] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.04 during the day while it closed the day at $0.87. Endologix Inc. stock has also gained 19.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ELGX stock has declined by -35.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.10% and lost -44.94% year-on date.

The market cap for ELGX stock reached $15.95 million, with 19.54 million shares outstanding and 18.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 327.13K shares, ELGX reached a trading volume of 2805815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endologix Inc. [ELGX]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Endologix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2018, representing the official price target for Endologix Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endologix Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

ELGX stock trade performance evaluation

Endologix Inc. [ELGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.66. With this latest performance, ELGX shares dropped by -4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Endologix Inc. [ELGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7866, while it was recorded at 0.7676 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3314 for the last 200 days.

Endologix Inc. [ELGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endologix Inc. [ELGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.09 and a Gross Margin at +63.53. Endologix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.17.

Return on Total Capital for ELGX is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endologix Inc. [ELGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.08. Additionally, ELGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endologix Inc. [ELGX] managed to generate an average of -$132,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Endologix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Endologix Inc. [ELGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endologix Inc. posted -1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.55/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endologix Inc. go to 36.95%.

Endologix Inc. [ELGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 59.90% of ELGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELGX stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 3,366,321, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 950,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in ELGX stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.68 million in ELGX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endologix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Endologix Inc. [NASDAQ:ELGX] by around 1,351,970 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,165,503 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,381,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,899,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELGX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,081,195 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,754,260 shares during the same period.