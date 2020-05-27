Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] moved up 1.56: Why It’s Important

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] gained 1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $5.21 price per share at the time. Dynavax Technologies Corporation represents 85.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $529.96 million with the latest information. DVAX stock price has been found in the range of $5.15 to $5.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, DVAX reached a trading volume of 4915416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $28, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for DVAX stock

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 53.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 5.71 for the last single week of trading, and 4.67 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.44 and a Gross Margin at +27.47. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -433.29.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -60.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -427.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,647.59. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,610.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$660,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVAX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

There are presently around $317 million, or 67.70% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 9,766,800, which is approximately 5.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 8,730,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.79 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $30.61 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly -3.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 6,244,990 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 9,815,769 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 45,749,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,810,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 485,841 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 7,548,658 shares during the same period.