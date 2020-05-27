Friday, May 29, 2020
Market

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] Revenue clocked in at $8.92 billion, down -36.56% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DK] price surged by 3.10 percent to reach at $0.64. A sum of 1150148 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.58M shares. Delek US Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $21.765 and dropped to a low of $20.96 until finishing in the latest session at $21.27.

The one-year DK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.43. The average equity rating for DK stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DK shares is $21.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DK stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Delek US Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Delek US Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $20, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on DK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delek US Holdings Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.43.

DK Stock Performance Analysis:

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, DK shares gained by 14.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.55, while it was recorded at 21.09 for the last single week of trading, and 28.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delek US Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.28.

Return on Total Capital for DK is now 11.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.14. Additionally, DK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] managed to generate an average of $80,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Delek US Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delek US Holdings Inc. posted 1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 227.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delek US Holdings Inc. go to -9.20%.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,759 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DK stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 10,539,880, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,825,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.07 million in DK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $120.4 million in DK stock with ownership of nearly 5.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DK] by around 17,729,518 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 12,954,960 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 54,592,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,277,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DK stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,221,248 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 5,114,327 shares during the same period.

