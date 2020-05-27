CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] moved down -1.29: Why It’s Important

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CTMX] closed the trading session at $9.16 on 05/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.73, while the highest price level was $9.47. The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.23 percent and weekly performance of -2.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 628.36K shares, CTMX reached to a volume of 1839415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTMX shares is $13.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CTMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32.

CTMX stock trade performance evaluation

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, CTMX shares dropped by -1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.90, while it was recorded at 9.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -192.90. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.84.

Return on Total Capital for CTMX is now -105.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.16. Additionally, CTMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] managed to generate an average of -$647,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,045.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.90%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $335 million, or 80.20% of CTMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTMX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,940,778, which is approximately -1.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,921,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.4 million in CTMX stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $30.2 million in CTMX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CTMX] by around 4,726,465 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,619,720 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 26,742,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,088,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTMX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 752,546 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,052,147 shares during the same period.