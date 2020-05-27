Credit Suisse Initiated Arconic Corporation [ARNC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Arconic Corporation [NYSE: ARNC] jumped around 0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.05 at the close of the session, up 1.64%. Arconic Corporation stock is now 88.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARNC Stock saw the intraday high of $15.7799 and lowest of $12.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.00.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, ARNC reached a trading volume of 5355359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arconic Corporation [ARNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARNC shares is $19.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Arconic Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Arconic Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on ARNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arconic Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63.

How has ARNC stock performed recently?

Arconic Corporation [ARNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.78.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Arconic Corporation [ARNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arconic Corporation [ARNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.00 and a Gross Margin at +10.38. Arconic Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for ARNC is now 11.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arconic Corporation [ARNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.96. Additionally, ARNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arconic Corporation [ARNC] managed to generate an average of $14,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Arconic Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Arconic Corporation [ARNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arconic Corporation posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arconic Corporation go to 7.20%.

Insider trade positions for Arconic Corporation [ARNC]

There are presently around $240 million, or 34.10% of ARNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARNC stocks are: ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 10,391,415, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 2,670,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.28 million in ARNC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $22.05 million in ARNC stock with ownership of nearly -2.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arconic Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Arconic Corporation [NYSE:ARNC] by around 4,636,197 shares. Additionally, 483 investors decreased positions by around 77,035,071 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 62,976,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,695,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARNC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 806,462 shares, while 463 institutional investors sold positions of 75,852,539 shares during the same period.