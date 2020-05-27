Civeo Corporation [CVEO] Revenue clocked in at $557.80 million, down -57.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Civeo Corporation [NYSE: CVEO] gained 24.63% or 0.11 points to close at $0.55 with a heavy trading volume of 2441359 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.47, the shares rose to $0.58 and dropped to $0.4316, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVEO points out that the company has recorded -34.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -61.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 724.20K shares, CVEO reached to a volume of 2441359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Civeo Corporation [CVEO]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Civeo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotia Howard Weil dropped their target price from $4 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Civeo Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Scotia Howard Weil analysts kept a Focus Stock rating on CVEO stock. On May 06, 2016, analysts increased their price target for CVEO shares from 3 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Civeo Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVEO in the course of the last twelve months was 1.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CVEO stock

Civeo Corporation [CVEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.91. With this latest performance, CVEO shares gained by 40.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for Civeo Corporation [CVEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4523, while it was recorded at 0.4679 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0088 for the last 200 days.

Civeo Corporation [CVEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Civeo Corporation [CVEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.29 and a Gross Margin at +7.01. Civeo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.09.

Return on Total Capital for CVEO is now -2.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Civeo Corporation [CVEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.27. Additionally, CVEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Civeo Corporation [CVEO] managed to generate an average of -$23,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Civeo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Civeo Corporation [CVEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Civeo Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Civeo Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Civeo Corporation [CVEO]

There are presently around $49 million, or 65.80% of CVEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVEO stocks are: HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 42,495,252, which is approximately 16.446% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,110,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.61 million in CVEO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.58 million in CVEO stock with ownership of nearly 5.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Civeo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Civeo Corporation [NYSE:CVEO] by around 10,374,744 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 9,915,355 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 90,913,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,203,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVEO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 396,085 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,746,045 shares during the same period.