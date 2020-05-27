BTIG Research lifts RingCentral Inc. [RNG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.99% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.55%. Over the last 12 months, RNG stock rose by 106.29%. The one-year RingCentral Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.02. The average equity rating for RNG stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.99 billion, with 87.34 million shares outstanding and 75.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, RNG stock reached a trading volume of 1127102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $251.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $230, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on RNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 14.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 735.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

RNG Stock Performance Analysis:

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, RNG shares gained by 5.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.67, while it was recorded at 260.14 for the last single week of trading, and 186.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RingCentral Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.26 and a Gross Margin at +74.43. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.94.

Return on Total Capital for RNG is now -3.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.62. Additionally, RNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] managed to generate an average of -$22,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

RNG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RingCentral Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 16.50%.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,597 million, or 98.00% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 10,135,829, which is approximately -0.545% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,188,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in RNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.39 billion in RNG stock with ownership of nearly 5.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 11,218,401 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 10,512,945 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 53,201,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,932,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,758,059 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,376,104 shares during the same period.