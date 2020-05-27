BTIG Research Initiated Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE: OCN] gained 6.04% or 0.04 points to close at $0.71 with a heavy trading volume of 1083410 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.695, the shares rose to $0.7493 and dropped to $0.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OCN points out that the company has recorded -52.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -153.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, OCN reached to a volume of 1083410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCN shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Ocwen Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2017, representing the official price target for Ocwen Financial Corporation stock. On April 28, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for OCN shares from 4 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocwen Financial Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for OCN in the course of the last twelve months was 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for OCN stock

Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, OCN shares gained by 85.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5109, while it was recorded at 0.6718 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2984 for the last 200 days.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.44 and a Gross Margin at +87.44. Ocwen Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.67.

Return on Total Capital for OCN is now 2.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,207.83. Additionally, OCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,910.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] managed to generate an average of -$26,816 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocwen Financial Corporation posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ocwen Financial Corporation go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN]

There are presently around $53 million, or 61.60% of OCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCN stocks are: DEER PARK ROAD CORP with ownership of 13,356,147, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; OMEGA ADVISORS INC., holding 13,185,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 million in OCN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.37 million in OCN stock with ownership of nearly 0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocwen Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE:OCN] by around 5,737,483 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 19,609,924 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 53,249,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,596,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,095,685 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,472,376 shares during the same period.