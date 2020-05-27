Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] is -42.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: BPYU] gained 12.14% or 1.15 points to close at $10.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1155788 shares. It opened the trading session at $10.00, the shares rose to $10.62 and dropped to $9.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BPYU points out that the company has recorded -44.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, BPYU reached to a volume of 1155788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97.

Trading performance analysis for BPYU stock

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.28. With this latest performance, BPYU shares gained by 27.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.22 for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.17, while it was recorded at 9.75 for the last single week of trading, and 16.35 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.76 and a Gross Margin at +29.22. Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.42.

Return on Total Capital for BPYU is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.03. Additionally, BPYU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,004.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU]

There are presently around $431 million, or 79.90% of BPYU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPYU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,101,075, which is approximately 1.44% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., holding 3,036,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.75 million in BPYU stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $26.72 million in BPYU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:BPYU] by around 9,803,646 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 13,059,074 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 22,609,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,472,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPYU stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,328,768 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,007,340 shares during the same period.