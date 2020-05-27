Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] is 7.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [NYSE: BAH] gained 0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $76.25 price per share at the time. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation represents 140.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.56 billion with the latest information. BAH stock price has been found in the range of $74.335 to $77.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, BAH reached a trading volume of 1634922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAH shares is $84.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $88 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $85, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on BAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAH in the course of the last twelve months was 64.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for BAH stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.93. With this latest performance, BAH shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.08 for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.54, while it was recorded at 74.73 for the last single week of trading, and 72.68 for the last 200 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.15 and a Gross Margin at +22.83. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.22.

Return on Total Capital for BAH is now 25.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, BAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] managed to generate an average of $15,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation go to 12.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]

There are presently around $9,689 million, or 92.60% of BAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,843,905, which is approximately -4.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,058,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in BAH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $817.0 million in BAH stock with ownership of nearly 4.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [NYSE:BAH] by around 11,590,818 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 14,090,540 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 102,118,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,800,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAH stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,490,290 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,149,833 shares during the same period.