Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is -33.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] gained 7.06% or 1.63 points to close at $24.73 with a heavy trading volume of 1610582 shares. It opened the trading session at $24.45, the shares rose to $24.97 and dropped to $23.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BXMT points out that the company has recorded -31.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -95.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, BXMT reached to a volume of 1610582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. On February 13, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for BXMT shares from 35 to 34.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

Trading performance analysis for BXMT stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.57. With this latest performance, BXMT shares gained by 20.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.86, while it was recorded at 23.24 for the last single week of trading, and 32.66 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.76 and a Gross Margin at +91.12. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.61.

Return on Total Capital for BXMT is now 2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.64. Additionally, BXMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 330.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to -6.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

There are presently around $1,808 million, or 58.30% of BXMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,176,487, which is approximately -2.441% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,295,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.93 million in BXMT stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, currently with $134.46 million in BXMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.402% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT] by around 8,531,027 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 12,540,364 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 57,194,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,265,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXMT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,861,416 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,905,679 shares during the same period.