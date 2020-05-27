B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] – find out why.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: XHR] jumped around 1.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.99 at the close of the session, up 13.22%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now -58.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XHR Stock saw the intraday high of $9.04 and lowest of $8.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.39, which means current price is +46.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, XHR reached a trading volume of 1524682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XHR shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23.50, while Janney analysts kept a Neutral rating on XHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for XHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

How has XHR stock performed recently?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.54. With this latest performance, XHR shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.07 for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.88, while it was recorded at 8.37 for the last single week of trading, and 17.31 for the last 200 days.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.61 and a Gross Margin at +14.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.79.

Return on Total Capital for XHR is now 2.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.92. Additionally, XHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] managed to generate an average of $1,142,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

Earnings analysis for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XHR.

Insider trade positions for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]

There are presently around $760 million, or 87.10% of XHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XHR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,183,463, which is approximately -0.897% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,247,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.82 million in XHR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $54.03 million in XHR stock with ownership of nearly -29.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:XHR] by around 5,876,572 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 11,307,999 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 78,526,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,710,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XHR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,166,331 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,056,367 shares during the same period.