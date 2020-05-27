Alliance Global Partners lifts OpGen Inc. [OPGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] jumped around 0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.10 at the close of the session, up 2.94%. OpGen Inc. stock is now 85.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OPGN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.19 and lowest of $2.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.20, which means current price is +89.19% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, OPGN reached a trading volume of 1652277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OpGen Inc. [OPGN]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OpGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $1 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for OpGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OPGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OpGen Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has OPGN stock performed recently?

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, OPGN shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.06 for the last 200 days.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OpGen Inc. [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -313.59 and a Gross Margin at +53.36. OpGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -355.75.

Return on Total Capital for OPGN is now -173.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -251.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -327.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.60. Additionally, OPGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] managed to generate an average of -$311,161 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.OpGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OpGen Inc. posted -8.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPGN.

Insider trade positions for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.30% of OPGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPGN stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 75,256, which is approximately 120.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 71,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in OPGN stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.11 million in OPGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN] by around 203,804 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 142,012 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 36,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPGN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 160,619 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 107,486 shares during the same period.