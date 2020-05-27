Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $15

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AIMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.83%. Over the last 12 months, AIMT stock dropped by -13.87%. The average equity rating for AIMT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.14 billion, with 64.51 million shares outstanding and 50.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, AIMT stock reached a trading volume of 1190803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AIMT stock. On February 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AIMT shares from 79 to 81.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1903.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38.

AIMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, AIMT shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.62, while it was recorded at 17.05 for the last single week of trading, and 23.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AIMT is now -109.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.73. Additionally, AIMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT] managed to generate an average of -$903,625 per employee.Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

AIMT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.97/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. go to 34.60%.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $824 million, or 84.30% of AIMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIMT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,192,673, which is approximately -7.645% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,137,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.09 million in AIMT stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $65.24 million in AIMT stock with ownership of nearly 24.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AIMT] by around 8,359,490 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 8,636,385 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 31,643,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,639,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIMT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,261,622 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,041,120 shares during the same period.