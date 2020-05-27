AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] moved up 2.06: Why It’s Important

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.73 at the close of the session, up 2.06%. AIkido Pharma Inc. stock is now -44.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIKI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7395 and lowest of $0.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.46, which means current price is +52.08% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, AIKI reached a trading volume of 1342970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2825.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has AIKI stock performed recently?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, AIKI shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6928, while it was recorded at 0.7183 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2946 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] shares currently have an operating margin of -63166.67. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46477.78.

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -50.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$1,394,333 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.90 and a Current Ratio set at 26.90.

Insider trade positions for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 210,758, which is approximately 250.248% of the company’s market cap and around 5.64% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 25,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.02 million in AIKI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.02 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 244,226 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 19,415 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 61,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 93,150 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 18,904 shares during the same period.