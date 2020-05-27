ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] Revenue clocked in at $366.20 million, up 19.61% YTD: What’s Next?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACAD] loss -0.14% or -0.07 points to close at $51.17 with a heavy trading volume of 1144889 shares. It opened the trading session at $51.94, the shares rose to $53.05 and dropped to $51.095, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACAD points out that the company has recorded 7.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -137.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, ACAD reached to a volume of 1144889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $57.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $45 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ACAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15.

Trading performance analysis for ACAD stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, ACAD shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.58 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.04, while it was recorded at 51.51 for the last single week of trading, and 41.76 for the last 200 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.71 and a Gross Margin at +96.65. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.38.

Return on Total Capital for ACAD is now -41.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.40. Additionally, ACAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] managed to generate an average of -$467,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]

There are presently around $7,931 million, or 99.10% of ACAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACAD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 41,904,586, which is approximately 2.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,290,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in ACAD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $606.06 million in ACAD stock with ownership of nearly -10.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACAD] by around 16,560,988 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 11,225,504 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 126,994,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,780,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACAD stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,673,325 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,788,895 shares during the same period.